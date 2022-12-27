EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries.
According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
Troopers say they officer was assaulted by the inmates for several minutes in the common area of the prison.
They reportedly utilized an unspecified weapon in the attack.
The KSP says the investigation into the attack is ongoing.
Due to the incarceration of the suspects, the investigation will be presented to the Lyon County Grand Jury once it is complete, they explain.