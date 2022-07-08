BOWLING GREEN, KY (WNKY) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear, with some help from Santa Claus, are hosting a series of Christmas in July parties for survivors of the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak. The first of those events were held in Taylor County and Warren County on Friday.
Children were allowed to pick out the toys they wanted. All the presents were donated by people from across the country when the state held a Western Kentucky Toy Drive in December. The governor on Thursday said that drive collected between 100,000 and 200,000 toys, as well as thousands of shoes and tens of thousands of gift cards. The gifts being given during the July events were left over after presents were given to children and teens in December.
"We thought we might get a few thousand toys, maybe a few gift cards. Well, turned out one thing more powerful than a tornado is kindness, because the donations just kept coming," the governor said Friday.
The first lady said the parties are also a reminder to those in other parts of Kentucky that tornado recovery is still ongoing.
“In the immediate aftermath, it’s very easy to have the survivors of this horrible tornado in the front of your mind. But as life continues, you’re not thinking about it as often, so I think it’s important for us to remember that these families and communities are still hurting,” she said.
Some big ticket items donated include bikes, tablets, and dollhouses.
During the party at Barren River Area Development District, the governor also presented a check for $1.8 million for broadband expansion.
Christmas in July will be coming to Marshall and Graves counties next Tuesday.
Tornado survivors who wish to participate in the Christmas in July events can click here to RSVP.
The event schedule, with the location of each event, is as follows:
|Date/Time
|County
|Location
|Friday, July 8
9 to 11 a.m.
|Taylor County
|Campbellsville High School
230 West Main Street #2
Campbellsville, KY
|Friday, July 8
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Warren County
|Barren River Area Development District
177 Graham Avenue
Bowling Green, KY
|Monday, July 11
10 a.m. to noon
|Muhlenberg County
|Bremen Community Volunteer Fire Department
51 College Street
Bremen, KY
|Monday, July 11
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
|Hopkins County
|Dawson Springs High School
317 Eli Street
Dawson Springs, KY
|Tuesday, July 12
1 to 3 p.m.
|Graves County
|Purchase Area Development District
1002 Medical Drive
Mayfield, KY
|Tuesday, July 12
3 to 5 p.m.
|Marshall County
|Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Campground
727 Gilbertsville Highway
Gilbertsville, KY
For more information about the events, visit governor.ky.gov/toydrive.