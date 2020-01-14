PADUCAH -- It was a milestone year for Paducah Power System's Christmas in the Park.
The electric company says $35,254 and 69,475 pounds of food were collected during the food drive.
The donated food was enough to hit the milestone of more than one million pounds of canned food collected over the history of the food drive.
A significant portion of the food, 45,255 pounds, came from local schools competing in the school challenge.
Proceeds from Christmas in the Park will be divided among Paducah Cooperative Ministry, the Salvation Army, Family Service Society, and St. Vincent DePaul Society.