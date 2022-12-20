PADUCAH — "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning for the sixth year in a row.
The Guess Foundation is hosting the event on Christmas Eve, where volunteers are invited to hang scarves, gloves, hats and socks in trees and on clotheslines at Dolly McNutt Plaza.
Paducah's homeless community members and families in need can then come and grab whatever they need to stay warm, no questions asked.
Volunteers are invited to arrive at the park at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24. Folks can come and get what they need starting at 2 p.m.
Reportedly, nearly 10,000 winter clothing items have been distributed since the event began six years ago.
In a Facebook post about the Scarf in the Park, Susan Guess says her family started the event to honor her dad.
"Christmas Eve can be a sad and lonely night if you have nowhere to go," Guess observed.
She said the foundation's goal is for the homeless community to have a place to go where they can "select a gift of warmth." Each item comes with a handwritten note of hope too, she explained.
"I cry every year," Guess said, recounting some of the things she's seen at the event.
She said she's seen entire families come and watched them each carefully select the perfect hat or scarf. She said she's talked to a man who walked all the way from the Lone Oak area to get something warm.
Those who donate have stories too — like those who give back in honor of lost loved ones. Women at the McCracken County Jail knit items, Guess says, and businesses and schools have donated more gloves and scarves than she can count.
"The event, on its own merits is magic. It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us. The givers and the receivers are passing one another and for a few moments we are one," Guess says.
In a statement included in a release about the event, Guess Foundation co-founder Morgan Guess says she knows there are people in our community who won't have anywhere to go on Christmas Eve, and she worries they might be sad or lonely.
That's why they decided Christmas Eve was the best day to host the event.
"We thought Christmas Eve would be the best night to show them that they are seen and cared about. No one should go without a present, and we believe no one should be cold. We hope this simple act of kindness gives them hope," she said in the release.
Susan Guess says she hopes local businesses, churches, and schools will help them collect items by hosting collection drives.
Volunteers will be needed on the day of the event, to help hang up donations and write notes of hope to attach to them. Individuals and businesses are also welcome to make cash donations to help the Guesses purchase needed items.
According to their release, men's hats, gloves, and scarves are the most needed items.
Want to donate time, winter items, or money? Contact Susan Guess at (270) 210-2434 or susan@paducahbank.com to learn how.