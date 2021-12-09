PADUCAH – Paducah Power System’s Christmas Lights in the Park will not be open to the public Thursday night.
Noble Park will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6-9 p.m. for the safety of runners participating in the Yule Light Up the Night 5K.
Thursday night's 5K will also include a 1 mile youth run. Yule Light Up the Night 5K is a fundraiser for the McCracken County Running Boosters.
Normal hours for Christmas in the Park will resume Friday. Those hours are Monday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.