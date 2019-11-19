SOUTHERN ILLINOIS -- Looking to cut down your own Christmas tree? This year you have another option.
For the first time, you can cut down a Christmas Tree in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.
You must pay for a $5 permit which can be purchased at any USDA Forest Service Office.
There is a limit of one tree per a household. Trees must be cut on Shawnee National Forest lands, but these areas are restricted:
- Developed Recreation Areas (i.e., campgrounds, picnic areas, interpretive areas, beaches, observation sties and trailheads) This includes the developed area and an additional 150 yard buffer around the developed area.
- Natural Areas - Boundaries for these are marked on the ground with yellow posts and labeled 'Natural Area'.
- Wilderness Areas - Designated areas are shown on Forest Map.
- National Register Sites (Saline Springs and Millstone Bluff) and Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
Any evergreen tree, except for bald cypress, may be cut down.
They also must be no taller than 15 feet and a larger tree cannot be cut simply for the top portion.
