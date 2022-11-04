HARRISBURG, IL — Enjoy the fresh air while hiking the Shawnee National Forest in search of the perfect Christmas tree.
Christmas tree permits are currently available to purchase online. The permit allows one Christmas tree to be cut between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31.
Read all the permit information prior to purchasing your Christmas tree permit. There are important exceptions, like not cutting down trees in protected areas or trees taller than 15 feet.
You will need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Christmas tree permits cost $5 (one permit allowed per household) plus a $2.50 online transaction fee. The permit allows for one Eastern Red Cedar tree to be cut and taken home.
Permittees must harvest the Eastern Red Cedar on Shawnee National Forest land, and chainsaws may be used for cutting the tree. Permittees must also follow Forest Service vehicle restrictions in removal and hauling of their Christmas tree. Trees cannot be cut from any restricted areas listed on the permit.
Cutting a Christmas tree can also help improve forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Removing some trees allows more available nutrients and extra space to grow for the trees that are left standing. Opening up groves of cedar trees can also improve foraging habitat for a variety of wildlife species.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit recreation.gov/tree-permits/shawnee. Maps of where you can look for your tree can be downloaded for free at the same webpage.