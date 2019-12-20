PADUCAH — It's a scenario no one wants to face on Christmas: your big, green, decorated Christmas tree going up in flames.
"It should be a concern," says Paducah Assistant Fire Chief Jody Burton.
Burton says the key to keeping your tree safe is constantly checking the water in the base.
"Primarily with real trees, you need to keep them watered on a day-to-day basis and make sure they don't start to dry out, because as they start to dry out, the flammability increases," says Burton.
A dry tree can go up in flames in an instant. Local 6 Meteorologist Jason Lindsey shows just how fast a tree can catch fire.
"What happens is those tiny little needles, they mix with the air, and they take heat from the Christmas lights, and it does something like this. It's very flammable, and it's very dangerous," says Lindsey.
You should never leave your Christmas tree and lights on unattended.
"You want to make sure that you don't leave your lights on at night, and when you leave the house, you want to be at home in case something were to go wrong. That way, you can correct it before it becomes a problem," says Burton.
Another thing to keep in mind is to keep an eye on pets and small children around the Christmas tree to make sure they don't pull it over on themselves.
