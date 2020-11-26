JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The 2020 Missouri Governor's mansion Christmas tree will arrive on Monday, Nov. 30 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The governor's office says a section of Madison Street will be closed during this time.
The governor's office says the tree that will be displayed this year on the mansion lawn is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Doris Baker of Desloge, Missouri. The office says Baker donated her tree because it became too large for her yard.
The inside of the mansion will also be sporting a 17-foot Norway spruce and a 10-foot white pine from Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.
The governor's office says the annual lighting of the tree will take place on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. with the year's Candlelight Tours to follow.
The Candlelight tours will run until 8 p.m. on Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, this year's Candlelight Tours will only be by reservation only.