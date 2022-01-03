LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky residents can donate their natural Christmas trees for use as fish habitat.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is accepting Christmas trees through Jan. 15 at 30 drop-off sites across the state during regular business hours. Decorations and lights must be removed first.
The trees will be deposited in lakes to enhance and create fish habitat.
In addition, the city of Lexington will conduct tree collections from Monday through Jan. 28. In Louisville, the East District Recycling Center will instantly recycle Christmas trees into mulch that will be offered back to residents for home use. Residents wishing to receive mulch must bring an appropriate container in which to carry it.