UPDATE (8:39 p.m.) -- The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says Christopher Eaton has been located.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says they are looking for 43-year-old Christopher Eaton.
Eaton is a white male who was last seen in Thompsonville, IL, driving a black 2016 Dodge Ram Extended Cab truck with Illinois plate number 2613413.
Contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841 if you know the whereabouts of Eaton.
