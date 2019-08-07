JACKSON COUNTY, IL — As your kids head back to school, many of them will read, not by flipping manually through the pages of a paper textbook, but through digital copies on computers or tablets. Many schools are shying away from traditional textbooks.

"Textbooks are expensive. Technology is far less expensive and is more accessible, and we are doing a great job incorporating it as much as we can," said General John A. Logan Elementary second-grade teacher Tabitha Harris.

Like most schools in Illinois, the budget impasse that spanned July 2015 to August 2017 had a negative impact on General John A Logan Elementary.

"Because we were kind of lacking in funds at the time, we held off on textbooks for a while," said Harris.

Now the school is back on track, and Harris said technology is changing the lives of students and teachers at the elementary school

"The district made a huge effort to give every teacher or staff member in the district the opportunity to have a Chromebook for use at school. There are also teachers in this district that don't necessarily have the socio-economic ability to be able to afford those things at home. So, if you don't have a laptop at home to do your lesson plans, you're really limited," said Harris.

The second-graders are even completing assignments on Chromebooks.

"With the online component, my students can now take their reading test online," said Harris.

Chromebooks have become one of the education system’s most important tools. Carbondale High School superintendent Steve Murphy said they probably have more Chromebooks than students, but he doesn't believe the devices should replace books.

"I know we think this generation wants everything online, but a lot of our most avid readers still love holding the printed page," said Murphy.

Harris agrees that there should be balance.

"Kiddos need less than two hours of screen time a day, and even though the information is more accessible, that doesn't necessarily mean retention is increased," said Harris.

Harris plans to continue to invest in technology and her students by applying for a grant to get a 3D printer for her classroom.