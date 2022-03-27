MAYFIELD, KY-- Regrowth and rebuilding is continuing in Mayfield, Kentucky
First Presbyterian Church is persevering together.
With support from all over the country, they are continuing to bless the community as the community blesses them.
The corner of 9th and Broadway.
It was once home to the church, but after their building was destroyed in the December 10th tornadoes, Pastor Don Barger says it'll be a while before they can return.
“We figure it'll be another two to three years before we'll have a new facility we'll use. In the meantime, we're meeting at Kendor Wood,” Barger says.
In the break room to be specific.
Every Sunday, they break down tables and add chairs for the congregation to sit in.
They also keep the only things they were able to save from the rubble inside.
“The cross behind me was on out communion table and was salvaged. The bell out of the bell tower has been salvaged and so it'll become a part of the new church as well,” says Barger.
They also have another keepsake.
A postcard estimated to be from the early 1900s was found by staff at a thrift shop called Angels' Attic in Grapevine, Texas.
After doing some research, and realizing the church was destroyed in the tornado, she sent the cards back to church, hoping to reunite them with a piece of their history.
Barger says having something so special from the past makes them excited for their future.
“We're looking forward to building a church, not only for 2022, but for the next hundred years and what it might be. We're still trying to determine what that is. That's the exciting part,” says Barger.
Barger says he knows the situation isn't ideal, but they're content, knowing they have a place to be together every Sunday.
They try to incorporate as much of their traditions as they can.
“The church is the people, not the building. And so we are pleased that we have our people still worshipping together. We may not have a traditional building and such, but we look forward to the day where we do have that building to go,” Barger says.
Until then, they'll keep worshipping together.
They've only missed one Sunday since the storm, due to icy road conditions.
Barger says they don't plan to miss anymore.
Narcotics and alcoholics anonymous were both hosted in the old facility. The church is currently working to get a double wide trailer to put on the original lot so those meetings can continue in the Mayfield community.