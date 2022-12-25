BENTON, KY - People throughout the Local 6 area gathered together with loved ones to celebrate Christmas.
But for those who may have no plans on this holiday, one church hosted a free Christmas dinner for anyone to attend.
Patty and Robert Galloway don't go to First Baptist Church in Benton but they say for the past few years, the church's annual Christmas dinner has a special place in their hearts.
"When you don't have any place to go, it's kind of lonely and if nobody's coming to your house, it's lonely too," said Patty Galloway. "So this is our home for Christmas."
Their kids live across the country - from California to New Hampshire.
It's hard for their children to visit during the holidays so the event gives them a place where they belong.
Organizers say that's exactly why they've hosted the dinner for the past 15 years.
"It's the end of the season and it's a celebration for the end of the Christmas season and we just want people to be able to experience the joy of Christmas on this day," said Karen VanWingeren, the organizer for the dinner.
Each year, the church typically prepares about 500 to 600 meals.
This includes about 100 meals for takeouts for people who are homebound.
From turkey and mashed potatoes to rolls and desserts, people can enjoy the variety of foods the church has to offer.
"Be here and enjoy the food. Not only the food, the fellowship, the music, everything that goes along with this, we try to make this a real fun caring time," said VanWingeren.
And for people who might get lonely during the holiday season, the Galloways say it's important to step outside your comfort zone.
"Don't be afraid to come," said Patty Galloway. "Just because you don't belong to this church doesn't mean they don't want you to come and I think they're very nice and if you don't have a place to go on Christmas, don't spend it alone."
With family, friends and loved ones, the dinner cultivates the Christmas spirit.
Organizers say the church spends about $2,000 for the event but this year, it's been a little more expensive because food prices have gone up.