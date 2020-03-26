PADUCAH — World Harvest Church in Paducah is making sure truck drivers don't go hungry.
Members handed out hot meals to drivers at the I-24 Exit 3 truck stop Thursday evening.
Carrie Harshman says it's a simple way to show they're appreciated while putting in extra hours.
"A lot of their hours have been extended with everything going on with coronavirus. And they cannot get a hot meal right now, so we just wanted to be a blessing and show the love of God," Harshman says.
They handed out about 30 meals Thursday night, and they plan on doing it again soon.