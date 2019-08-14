CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Last New Year's Eve, the steeple of a west Kentucky church was toppled by strong winds. Wednesday morning, a new steeple was finally installed.
On Dec. 31, 2018, winds knocked down the steeple off Midway Missionary Baptist Church. That day, a member of the church on Kentucky 161, just south of Princeton, told Local 6 no one was hurt. Member Gerry Smiley said it was a blessing that no one was injured and that the damage wasn't worse.
On Wednesday, church member Jo Ann McAlister sent us photos of the new steeple as a crane lifted it to its proper place atop the church roof.
She says Campbellsville Industries made the steeple and installed it with help with Darrell Egbert, who operated the crane, and some men who are church members. She said several church members were also there to watch the installation.
"in December when the steeple was ripped off the church, our hearts were broken. The roof of our church looked bare with our steeple being gone," McAlister says. "We now have a beautiful steeple back in place with the cross of Jesus pointing to the sky. We can look at that cross and remember that God sent His son to die for us, and that cross represents Jesus' great love for us. It’s been a great day for Midway Baptist Church."