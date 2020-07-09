MARION,IL — A church in southern Illinois donated a car to a family in need. It's part of Cornerstone Church's Garage Ministry. The ministry repairs donated cars for free and donates them to people who need them.
What started off as a hobby in the garage has turned into much more. The group that meets in the Cornerstone garage has a passion for cars, and they're using that passion to give back.
"Tony is one of our guys that leads Cornerstone Garage. He said we would love to get a group together that we could meet on weekends hang out and mess with cars. It's turned into us doing things like oil changes for single moms," said Cornerstone Church Operations Pastor Jason Thrash.
They didn't stop at oil changes. A year ago someone donated a car to the garage. The group made the necessary repairs and donated it to a family in need. So far, they've donated two cars — the most recent one this week.
"This last one, I think she was mostly in shock. I know she was excited," said Thrash.
Now they're working on repairing and donating two more cars. One of the mechanics, Tony Almaroad, said reliable transportation can change people's lives.
"These families are in need to go to a job, doctor's appointment, and go to a grocery store. A lot of families in need are having to borrow from family members," said Almaroad.
"What we are looking for is someone who may have lost their vehicle. They don't have a vehicle, and in order for them to get that job or keep that job, we are going to help them get that," said Thrash.
The group said it's not just about providing reliable transportation, but showing the love of Christ through their actions.
"It's a lifestyle for me to be able to work on cars. It's fulfilling to be able to do it for the Lord," said Almaroad.
They hope to give their next car away by July 18. To find out more information about the car or how you can donate, visit the ministry's Facebook page.