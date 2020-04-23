PADUCAH — Your kids get meals from their school during the week, but what about the weekends? Local churches and organizations are partnering with Paducah Public Schools to deliver bags of snacks for the weekend.
They have been doing that for over a month now.
Rev. Arthur Williams Jr. pastors St. James CME and Miles Chapel CME Church in Paducah. Williams said they began providing the snack bags the first week schools were closed due to COVID-19.
The pastor said a lot has gone into making the bags, and they need your help to keep it going. He and his wife have spent hours packing the bags to be delivered to kids in the community.
Paducah Middle School staff loaded those bags into trucks and buses, along with the regular meals provided by the school.
Heather Anderson is the McKinney Vento liason with Paducah Public Schools. She said Williams reached out to her with the snack idea.
"I am so thrilled to see our community come together to help serve our students and their families at a time like this," said Anderson.
Williams worked with churches, organizations, and anonymous donors to supply the kids with more than $7,500's worth of snacks.
"We were having a high poverty rate in the first place. I know that there's a lot of people, especially people of color and people that are at risk, that I wanted to make sure that we could be ahead of the game," said Williams.
They have delivered the bags for the fifth week in a row.
More than 5,000 weekend snack bags have been delivered since they began, but they need your help to keep going.
"In this time of great need where people are getting laid off and things like that, it's even more of a need for us to step up as a community and come together," said Williams. "Because the 2,000 bags, the 1,500 bags that we're able to do now, we need to even have more than that."
Williams is asking those who are able to make donations, so they can continue supplying kids with essentials.
In addition to their current mission, they also plan to make snack bags for the summer feeding program, so donations will help them continue to provide relief during this pandemic.
Williams is also a member of Movement Men of Value and Excellence in Action in Paducah. They contributed to the supplies used for the weekend bags.
If you would like to donate to the relief program, contact MOVEment Men of Value and Excellence in Action by phone at 812-612-1705 or by email movementrelieffundpad@gmail.com.
Anderson said Paducah Public Schools also needs hygiene products, laundry detergent and other items for the families they serve.
If you would like to donate items, you can email her at heather.anderson@paducah.kyschools.us.
Churches and organizations that have contributed to the snack bags include:
- Macedonia MB Church
- Church of Living Church
- Grace Episcopal Church
- Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church
- St. James C.M.E. Church
- First Liberty M.B. Church
- Nehemiah Christian
- N.A.A.C.P.
- MOVEment Men of Value and Excellence in Action
- Healthebody, LLC