PADUCAH -- Canceled Independence Day celebrations across the country were not enough to stop people from enjoying fireworks Saturday night.
Crowds gathered on nearby streets for Paducah's Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration to watch as shells were fired off from Paxton Park Golf Course.
More than 800 shells blasted high into the night sky, with red, white, blue and other colors forming different shapes.
The spectacular 17 and a half minute long show required days of long work.
The city hired Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics' Martin Schaefer and his team to make it all happen.
"It's a lot of heat, lot of heat strokes, and I have been on fire more than once." said Schaefer.
Schaefer has been producing fireworks shows for 30 years.
He and his team came down from Cincinnati, Ohio, to work on Paducah's July Fourth Fireworks Celebration.
"The big deal with setting up for shows like the fourth is you know meeting the customer's expectations," said Schaefer.
"We really want a 'wow! Factor' when we put on our shows."
The fireworks show is usually downtown at the riverfront; because of COVID-19 it was at the Paxton Park Golf Course this year.
The decision was made to avoid large groups gathering.
Mike Fitzpatric also helped with set up.
"If it says it needs to be in slot ten, it better be in slot ten here otherwise the wrong things is going in the air when it comes time,"said Fitzpatric.
He used modules to test the connection of the controllers to the fireworks.
"0-4 on here means it's supposed to go into module number four, and the ten means it's shot ten, so every single shell that's out here has it's own specific spot," said Fitzpatric.
"We get it out here we lay it where it's supposed to go, wire it all up, plug it in and then it goes in the air at the right time."
COVID-19 changed Fourth of July plans but the show still went on.
It was a hole in one for Paducah, bringing much needed light during this pandemic.
The Paxton Park Golf Course was closed to the public during the show.
The display used high aerials, so people could watch it from their backyards and nearby streets.