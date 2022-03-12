Young ladies in West Kentucky got a chance to feel like a princess Saturday thanks to Cinderella's Closet.
The non-profit provides formal wear to girls who couldn't otherwise afford it.
It is an experience that is like stepping into a fairy tale. Each girl is met by a 'Fairy Godmother' who helps them pick out the perfect dress, shoes, and jewelry for the night they'll be transformed from a princess into a queen.
"Everyone's here to help you," said Autumn Yarbrough. This will be her second prom. She is one of 80 young ladies taking part this year.
"Last year I went with a poufy dress and this year I wanted to try something more fitting," she said. "I love the color and the little gems up here. It means a lot because there are a lot of families that can't afford it but their daughters are wanting to go."
"You know there's just such a need for this," said Director, Susan Kirkham. "A prom dress prom dress is an 'extra' in life and some families just don't have the means to take care of that."
Everything at Cinderella's Closet is donated.
"It is such a fun day because they're trying on dresses and there's lots of 'oohing' because they are just stunning when they get these dresses on."
The main goal: For every girl to feel loved and cherished.
"I'll tell you when the first tears come, when they try on the dresses and they step up on the risers in there on the little podiums and the mirror is right there and they try on the dress and they see how beautiful they are," Kirkham said.
Volunteers say it is all worth it just to see a young lady light up and say, like Cinderella, "Did you ever see such a beautiful dress?"
"It is such a labor of love," said Kirkham.
Cinderella's Closet is a ministry of Immanuel Baptist church in Paducah.
Click here to learn more about Cinderella's Closet.