PADUCAH -- Cinemark USA Inc. is temporarily closing all theaters in Kentucky due to COVID-19.
This includes the theater at the Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.
Bethany Montgomery, who work with public relations with Cinemark, says they will be hiring employees and reopening the theaters once it is safe to do so.
Cinemark did file a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification, or WARN, with the state of Kentucky which you can read below.
According to Cinemark the closures will impact 463 employees across Kentucky. The Paducah location employed 45 employees according to the WARN Notice.