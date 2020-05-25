GOLDEN POND, KY — Mid South Race Timing in Murray will host Circle the Lakes to benefit the Friends of Land Between the Lakes.
Circle the Lakes will be a virtual race throughout the month of July with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Friends of LBL.
The cost is $60 until May 31, then the price will increase on June 1. You can register online here.
Runners will spend the month virtually running around Kentucky Lake, Lake Barkley, and Land Between the Lakes, which is a 144 mile route that will require 4.65 miles a day for 31 days. Runners can enter results daily and track their progress and position on the virtual course map.
A leader board will also show results and progress during the event.
Everyone who registers will also receive a t-shirt and a custom bib number. Finishers of the complete 144 mile route will also get a Finishers Medal and Friends of LBL will be providing items from their gift shops for raffles.
Mid South Race Timing provides timing and race management services for track meets, cross country meets, road races, trail races and triathlons.
"Mid South Race Timing had been planning on holding a road race in LBL over July 4th weekend before the pandemic occurred," says executive director of the Friends of Land Between the Lakes Aviva Yasgur. "We are thrilled that the company has decided to offer this creative alternative that people can enjoy this summer, and honored that they have chosen to have some of the proceeds support the Friends of LBL. We hope many folks who enjoy running, hiking, or walking take advantage of this opportunity to stay active this summer, engage in a fun competition with peers, and support the work of the Friends of LBL."
The temporary closure of the five Friends of Land Between the Lakes gift shops has created a budget shortage, but we are still providing virtual environmental education content and caring for animals at the Woodlands Nature Station and Homeplace 1850s Working Farm. Donations may be made online or mailed directly to 345 Maintenance Road, Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211.