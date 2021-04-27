MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Have you gotten a call from someone claiming you failed to report for jury duty, and you need to post bond? Don't be fooled — that's a scam.
McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk Kim Channell tell Local 6 her office has received numerous calls Tuesday from people who were targeted by this scam. Channell says the McCracken County residents received calls from a man claiming they have to pay up after missing jury duty.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is also warning the public about the scam. The sheriff's office says the man claims his intended victim is wanted on a warrant after missing jury duty, and they must pay $3,000 bond.
Channell says her office is not contacting jurors about bench warrants or bonds that need to be paid.
In a social media post about the scam, the sheriff's office reminds you not to give personal information or money to unknown callers.
If you have questions about jury duty in McCracken County, you can call the clerk's office at 270-575-7280.