PADUCAH — Do you know a veteran who has made a difference in the community in Paducah and McCracken County? Now is the time to nominate them for the city's 2022 Distinguished Veteran Award. Nominations are submitted to the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department. Nominations are also being accepted for the 2022 Patriot Award.
The Distinguished Veteran Award honors veterans who are active and involved in the community in Paducah and McCracken County. The city says preference will be given to nominees who served in World War II and the Korean War. The city says each nomination should explain why the veteran deserves the honor, outline their military history and show how they've made a difference in the community.
The Patriot Award honors non-veterans who server veterans and veterans' causes in the community. The city says nominations for that award should include the name and phone number of the person submitting the nomination.
Nominations should be emailed to parkinfo@paducahky.gov before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Additionally, the city is accepting submissions for its Veterans Day poster and essay contest.
The contest — which is organized by the parks and recreation department with the Paducah chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution — is for K-12 students in Paducah and McCracken County. The deadline is also on Oct. 20.
Entries in the poster and essay contest will be judge in the following divisions:
- Grades K-2 (8 1/2” x 11” picture, original artwork) – Theme: Veterans Around Me
- Grades 3-5 (100-150 word essay) – Theme: Veterans Within My Community
- Grades 6-8 (150-200 word essay) – Theme: Honoring Veterans in My Community
- Grades 9-12 (200-300 word essay) – Theme: How Should I Honor Veterans in My Community?
The city says first, second and third-place winners will be chose from each grade division. First-place winners will receive a $75 prize. Second-place winners will receive a $50 prize. Third-place winners will receive a $25 prize.
Entries must include the student's name, grade, the name of the school they attend and their teacher and their school's or home school's phone number or email address. The posters and essays entered in the contest must be the students' original work. Those entries can also be emailed to parkinfo@paducahky.gov.
Nominations and contest entries can also be hand delivered to the Paducah Parks and Recreation Office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, or mailed to the following address:
Paducah Parks & Recreation
1400 H.C. Mathis Drive
Paducah, KY 42001
Those who have questions about the Distinguished Veteran Award, Patriot Award or the essay and poster contest can call the parks and recreation department at 270-444-8508.