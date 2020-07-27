PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is accepting applications for the Roof Stabilization Assistance Program until 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says the program assists property owners within a defined area of historic downtown Paducah, stretching from Water Street to Clarence Gaines Street and Jefferson Street to Kentucky Avenue.
The downtown development programs page on the City of Paducah website says funds are allotted each budget cycle for the stabilization and replacement of roofs in the Historic Downtown area. The City of Paducah requests applications for the purpose of roof replacement or roof stabilization in the area.
To qualify for assistance, the web page says you must submit a complete application; three bids from the list of qualified contractors; current pictures; and proof of financial ability from a qualified financial institution.
Additionally, each grant will not exceed 50% of a project's total roof stabilization costs or 50% of total funds allocated. Applications will be ranked by the following criteria:
- Urgency of roof stabilization - 25%
- Contributing structure on the National Register of Historic Places - 25%
- Historic relationship to adjacent structures - 25%
- Capital commitment of owner to rehabilitate remaining structure - 25%
Click here for more information including the ordinance and the application packet.