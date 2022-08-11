MARION, KY — As the water crisis continues in Marion, Kentucky, residents have come to us with questions about water bills, fees and what’s next for the city.
Meanwhile, City Lake is currently full, and Local 6 is told Lake George is also holding some water in the basin, so people are breathing a little easier.
Local 6 talked to the owner of a car wash that’s ready to reopen. We also got some answers about the “environmental fee” showing up on city bills.
”It’s a little bit of a relief, and we are very thankful and very grateful,” said Kristi Beavers, who owns Beavers Car Wash. Her family’s business has been in Marion since 1960.
With the water situation easing up, they have reopened their manual and automatic stalls.
Beavers decided to close the business down eight weeks ago, because she said her family loves Marion and they wanted to do the right thing.
But, she said with more water in the lake and other improvements to bring in water, she had to try and bring money in again.
“It may not last long. It depends on how much rain we get coming in if they can finalize the line to Sturgis,” said Beavers. “It is the automatic bay that people were waiting on.”
Meanwhile, she and others have noticed changes in their bills. They are a lot lower thanks to conservation.
“The total water bill was less than $150 this month and before that was about $1,000, two months ago it was over $2,000,” said Beavers.
Now the item standing out on bills is what’s called an environmental fee averaging around $40 for some customers.
“We have used significantly less water and, actually, hardly any water at all. It’s mainly the environmental fee we’ve been paying,” said Beavers. “I mean it’s aggravating of course, but it’s part of living in Marion. You’re going to have to pay it regardless.”
We asked City Administrator Adam Ledford about the fee. He said it was established in 2016 to pay for sewer improvements.
“No. It is in no way involved with funding the water issue,” said Ledford.
He said they are still deciding how bills will be calculated moving forward.
“When it relates to water, anything that we will be doing there is directly associated with the water rate itself. So, with the council and myself, we will be waiting to see what there is in the cost saving associated with leaks against the cost increase of buying water from third parties,” said Ledford.
And, there is more good news. The boil water order and water distribution may soon be ending thanks to connections with other counties, success hauling and help from Mother Nature.
“It is still ongoing right now but we are working hard to hopefully start phasing it out in the near future,” said Danielle Duncan with the city of Marion.
As for ending the boil water order or water distribution, Duncan and Ledford said that is still a few weeks away. If that happens, the city said residents will get plenty of notice.
“I think it’s time for me to start sending the message that things are looking up and while we are being modest, because we don’t want people to over-correct, we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Ledford.