PADUCAH — During Tuesday night's Paducah City Commission meeting — in a 4 to 1 vote — members approved a $900,000 forgivable loan to Sprocket Inc.
The money will be used towards an 8,000-square-foot facility for the Paducah nonprofit. The goal is for sprocket to use the space to support new start-up businesses and create new jobs in paducah.
Commissioner Richard Abraham was the one dissenting vote. He said he supported Sprocket, but that the large amount of money should be divided and given to multiple agencies or companies.
"I don't want anybody to think that I'm not for this project. It's a great project, and the players in this project, the people for themselves, but as far as transferring almost a million dollars right now during this time, um, I don't think that, uh, that's a wise thing to do," Abraham said.
Commissioner Sandra Wilson disagreed, saying this is the ideal time. She said that's especially true considering constituents in the fall general election repeatedly said Paducah needs to grow.
"With all due respect, I mean, I look at this an economic development investment that now's the time to make. I mean, we have to do what we can to be bringing people here and to be bringing jobs," Wilson said.
The $900,000 comes from the sale of a building the city owned.
Sprocket is partnering with Cape Girardeau, Missouri, based Codefi to create high-tech jobs and startup companies in Paducah.