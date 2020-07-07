PADUCAH — Wednesday, the McCracken County Fiscal Court is expected to vote on whether to approve the $3.6 million sale of the former Genova Products building.
The building is owned by the county and the city of Paducah. During its Tuesday meeting, the Paducah City Commission gave its approval to enter into a deed with the county and KSR Legacy Investment Corporation to transfer the title for the property at 5400 Commerce Drive.
In May, it was announced that Plastic Services and Products will move into the space, with plans to hire 80 employees immediately, along with 125 more employees in the coming months.
After the fiscal court votes on the sale, the city says the closing for the property transfer is expected to take place on Friday.