PADUCAH — The city of Paducah and developer Weyland Ventures are working toward the final designs for the City Block Project. They're expecting to break ground early next year. The reality of this project is it will be bringing changes to Paducah's downtown.
The final concept design contains an expanded gathering location, a green space, more than 160 public sparking spots, an 81 room boutique hotel, and a mixed-use building with storefronts and apartments.
"There's been no development, no transformational development, that's ever been done that things always stay the same," Paducah Mayor George Bray said. "And so I think that we have to think outside of the box and we have to move ourselves forward."
The changes to the parking lot have garnered a lot of public attention. Bray addressed the fact that he's heard some concerns about losing parking spots there.
"We're going to lose about 50 parking spots out of the main parking lot down there," Bray said. "There will be green space, there will be a gazebo, there will be a gathering space, and what people really haven't understood to this point is that the final design has not been approved."
The property being developed is divided up into three tracts of land. Weyland Ventures will buy tracts 1 and 3, which are the smaller tracts of land. The city will keep tract 2 for parking. The developer is asking for an extension to close on property transfer for the first tract of land.
"Once the final design is completed, they get their financing, we transfer the property, and they have so much time to start the project," Bray said.
He not only sees this as a chance to grow downtown but Paducah as a whole.
"When the opportunities come to you, you say, 'We'll figure out a way to do that!' I think that's our challenge," Bray said. "When these opportunities come, I think we need to figure out exactly how we need to get those things done because we want this community to grow."
The city is still collecting public input on the project. You can provide feedback by emailing cityblock@paducahky.gov.