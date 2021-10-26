PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission received an update on the progress of its Commission Priorities during Tuesday night's meeting.
In February, the commission laid out its priorities to improve and enhance the city.
Some of those include minority inclusion, the stormwater project, Southside enhancements, housing and planned growth. Many of those are stories we've been updating along the way. As we enter the fourth quarter of 2021, the meeting included an update on perhaps the biggest development of the year: the McCracken County sports complex project.
Over the summer, we saw the county, city, and sports tourism commission all come to an agreement. Mayor George Bray said now comes the hard part of actually getting this thing done.
"We all committed, and now we've got to make it happen. And that means we've got to do a good job of completing the project, picking our partners, letting bids. I would say the sports commission that was appointed by the county is doing a good job," Bray said.
Other items on tonight's agenda:
- October was proclaimed homelessness and hunger awareness month.
- The commission approved a municipal order to accept a $55,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for the Hotel Metropolitan. The funding will be used to renovate the historic building's purple room.
- Design agreements were approved for renovations to the Robert Cherry Civic Center.
- The city gave an update on its current financial situation, which showed almost all of its revenue streams were slightly up compared to last year.
For more information on the commission's priorities, including progress reports, click here.