PADUCAH,KY-- Saturday was day two of the Paducah City Commission Planning Retreat. They identified their priorities for the upcoming year.
The City Commission narrowed their focus for ten priorities for this year. They include storm water, minority inclusion, downtown, growth and beautification of the city. Storm water is an issue they addressed that's leftover from last year and years prior. It's something that won't be solved over night. Mayor George Bray says it's a money issue.
"We do have an aging storm water infrastructure system, but it is a massive project. We've allocated 4 million dollars in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to get started on the storm water project, and we are hard at work starting those first couple of projects. In the longer run, it will require more money and more planning," says Bray.
The Southside and housing were two of their main talking points, which took up nearly an hour of the four hour discussion.
"Housing is a big part of the Southside project. Our focus on housing and how to focus on it, how to get the incentives to build housing in the Southside or to allow residents to improve their current structures," says Bray.
Mayor Bray, and commissioners, say this is something that goes hand-in-hand with growth, especially population growth.
"In order for us to grow, we have to have housing opportunities. It's really a theme that runs through a lot of different projects," says Bray.
Their main focus is on the Walter Jetton area. With the Walter Jetton School House project, they're hoping to inject interest and money into a small area, rather than improving multiple location on the southside at once.
"The improvements we've made with Walter Jetton Blvd. in the past are really an enhancement for that project. The combination of many of the things that we've done will help get us kick started in that particular area," says Bray.
With minority inclusion also being an ongoing priority, they're hoping to be intentional with their hiring process.
"We have to make sure that minorities are included in a group of people that we're evaluating for our board appointments. While I don't think we've not been doing that, we can always improve, and we will continue to do that," says Bray.
Here's a list of all ten priorities for the year:
- Southside
- Housing
- 911 center
- Minority inclusion
- Downtown
- Growth
- Beautification
- Trails and bike paths enhancement
- Streamline construction development process
- Protecting key historical and cultural resources
The retreat proved to be a strong starting point of discussion for this year.