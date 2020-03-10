PADUCAH — After some delay, city leaders learned the results of Concepts21's downtown parking study at Tuesday's commission meeting. Some are calling the study's results into question. Nick Warren says the study was taken at the wrong time of the year.
"Not for April, May, June, July, August, September, October, which is the most utilized downtown that we have. It was given for November and December," Warren said.
Concepts21 Parking Expert Mohammed Nouri defended the study, despite the public concern.
"I would view the data that we have collected as a baseline. These numbers need to be studied and studied," Nouri said. "You get out there 10 different times, during the 10 different times of the year, you're going to get 10 different set of numbers."
Melinda Winchester focused in on the study's "1 minute walking" circle. She said new businesses going into these locations, like Broussard's, weren't considered properly in the study.
"This is one piece of the puzzle that we need to make sure that we get right," Winchester said while addressing the commission. "So it does not have a negative impact on our existing businesses, and our future development. And I really hope that your intent is to understand what our parking needs are downtown, and not just checking that box in that developer agreement."
Nouri thinks the study properly states there's enough spaces to accommodate those needs.
"The numbers, the data, the analysis are showing us that we have a surplus of about 118 parking spaces, which those numbers could be used for if we have additional lots in downtown or additional restaurants that are coming to downtown and so forth," Nouri said.
Paducah Downtown Development Specialist Katie Axt said, with this data in hand, the city can move forward with the development agreement negotiations for the city block project. Axt also said the parking situation is an evolving factor for the city, not a one and done issue.
The downtown parking study cost Paducah $6,000. The city block project includes a four and a half story boutique hotel, and urban park space downtown.
To watch the full presentation city leaders were given on the parking study, as well as presentations they were given Tuesday on the coronavirus and the city audit, click here.