PADUCAH —The Paducah City Commission approved a municipal order to apply for a grant of more than $767,000 to fund firefighter staffing.
If awarded, the $767,836.17 the city is requesting in a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant will be used to hire three firefighters and cover their salaries for three years.
Commissioners also voted to terminate the city's contract with Huffman Construction. The nearly $5 million contract was for was for rehabilitation work at Pump Station Two, which is at 1416 North 6th St. The city says leaders chose to end the contract because of default and material breach of contract on the part of Huffman Construction. The city is working to find another contractor to complete the project.
An ordinance commissioners introduced Tuesday on the first reading would close part of an alley between 1420 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 1415 Harrison St. and create a new alley between 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 1401 Harrison St. That city says the change is for the eight-lot Remington subdivision construction project, which includes homes that would be built facing the Pat and Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park. The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the commission's June 9 meeting.