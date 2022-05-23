PADUCAH — Tuesday's Paducah City Commission will be held at the Paducah Recreation Center in the city's Fountain Avenue neighborhood.
The city says people who live in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood are encouraged to attend the meeting and share their thoughts on neighborhood opportunities during the meeting's public comments section.
"Transparency of city government and citizen engagement are important to the success of our community. We are trying something new by holding a City Commission meeting within a neighborhood," Mayor George Bray said in a statement about the meeting. "These meetings are full of business actions to keep the City moving forward, and we want neighborhoods and the citizens who live there to be engaged and interested. I encourage the public to come to the Recreation Center next Tuesday to learn more about your city government and share any remarks on neighborhood opportunities."
Items on the meeting agenda include the introduction of a budget ordinance for Fiscal Year 2023, a construction contract for an improvement project on South 25th Street, an employment agreement for the chief technology director and an agreement with the city of Mayfield for building inspection services. The agenda also includes items regarding the city accepting and applying for multiple grant opportunities.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the recreation center, which is at 1527 Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
Because of the location change, the city says the meeting will not air on the city's Government Channel 11. But, the meeting will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel and its Facebook page.
For copies of the meeting agenda and packet, visit paducahky.gov/city-commission-meeting-information.