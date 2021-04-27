PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday approved an ordinance to apply for an entertainment destination center license from the state. If approved, the license will allow the city to create a district downtown where people could walk around with alcoholic beverages in designated to-go cups.
The district would be in an area of Paducah's riverfront. The city says the ultimate goal of the EDC is to help local businesses financially recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next step in the process will be for the city to provide a public notice with a 30-day comment period. Then, the city can submit the application to the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The goal is to have it approved by June.
The city says if the EDC is approved, its hours would be 6 a.m. to midnight each day.