PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is making its way down a list of stakeholders to talk with about a proposal to build a new hotel downtown. The city gave a presentation to the River Discovery Center Wednesday night. The River Discovery Center is only a few feet away from where the proposed 147-room hotel could go.
Paducah Planning Department Principal Planner Katie Axt spoke to the River Discovery Center's board of directors for almost an hour. We don't know what the presentation consisted of, because it wasn't a public meeting. The River Discovery Center's support or disapproval is important to the future of any development near the riverfront.
The River Discovery Center sits on Water Street, and there are not many parking spaces. The center relies heavily on the public parking lot where the proposed hotel would be built.
The Paducah Planning Department previously gave a presentation about the hotel at a city commission meeting earlier this year.
The River Discovery Center did not want to comment on this story.