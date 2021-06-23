PADUCAH-- The City of Paducah is planning to repurpose the Robert Cherry Civic Center into office spaces for the parks department and banquet hall for the public.
The city is doing this to save money. The civic center operates at annual loss of $35,000. Paducah Mayor George Bray said the revenue it brings in doesn't keep up with the expenses. Local groups tell Local 6 these changes may be a challenge for their events in the future.
The NAACP holds their Martin Luther King Junior day events at the Robert Cherry Civic center. Vice President Benny Heady said they're not sure where they'll host it next year if the civic center can't be used.
"This is kind of one of the places that can do it at that's affordable," Heady said. "So hoping that they put that in their thoughts when they're deciding to do this."
Mayor George Bray said he's reached out to event spaces that would be happy to host NAACP events. Bray believes repurposing the civic center is best for the city.
"It's a change that makes sense," Bray said. "I believe for the city. And I believe that the folks that use the civics center can easily find other venues."
Bray thinks moving the office spaces here will save the Parks Department utility costs.
"It gets the parks and recreation department out of a very inefficient building where the energy costs are $100,000 a year," Bray said. "And gets them in to a smaller more efficient building."
Heady said he's fine with the changes as long as there are other affordable options for venues. So their events like their MLK Day celebration can continue.
Brays said they're pushing for these changes to operate the city more efficiently and use tax dollars wisely.
The Paducah-McCracken Senior Center is also looking to move to a place that's more affordable to operate. There are no dates set for when the city will move forward with the civic center plans.