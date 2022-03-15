PADUCAH — Another neighborhood in Paducah could soon be on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tuesday night, the city held a meeting at House of Hope Ministries at 1731 North 11th St. so people living in the Northside neighborhood could learn more about the nomination process. The video above includes Sky 6 footage of the neighborhood.
The Kentucky Heritage Council explained that inclusion on the register comes with state and federal tax credits.
Another reason for adding it to the list is to protect historic architecture in that area.
The Northside residential district has more than 450 buildings, some of which date back to the 1920s.
Senior Planner Josh Sommer talked about how it will impact those living there.
"Property owners within the neighborhood can utilize these tax credits to rehab commercial or residential buildings. Depending on what type of building it is, depends on what type of tax credit will be actable to the property," Sommer said.
Sommer hopes they will find out if the neighborhood will be added to the register within the next month.
Several other neighborhoods in Paducah are already included on the list, including downtown Paducah, the LowerTown neighborhood and the Jefferson Street-Fountain Avenue district.