PADUCAH — Growing the city and addressing stormwater issues: Paducah city leaders say those are two of their priorities over the coming years. More housing development is needed to grow the city. One of those developments was the center of discussion during Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting.
The proposed Hill Terrace Apartments are located just off of Pecan Drive, near Heartland Church. People living nearby are concerned about the flow of traffic and stormwater in the area.
There was a full house for the meeting on Tuesday, as many people were ready to voice their concerns. Many who live nearby say they're not opposed to development, but they're concerned about the future of driving in the area and during large rain events.
"We need to be spoken to, or listened to, before this development goes any further. We need to have some input as to what fits the nature of the neighborhood," nearby resident David Curtis said. We drive on those roads and if 102 houses are actually put there, times two vehicles, it triples the amount of traffic that's on the road right now."
Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy says, when it comes to development, it's always a guarantee to have some discomfort.
"Experience some growing pains and some change," Murphy said.
Murphy addressed the many concerns over traffic flow in the area. He says the new development is easily accessible through by several roadways.
"You have Hill Terrace which connects to Springwell Lane, which goes to Oak Crest, which goes to the newly improved Buckner, which goes to Pecan. We could also go out Colonial Court, to Pecan going to Highway 62. It's not a one in and one out. It's multiple directions," Murphy said.
On the subject of stormwater, Murphy explained that newer developments in the city will be held to different stormwater standards. The city's current code is outdated and won't be used. The new standards would help account for the more frequent and larger rain events we're seeing in the region. Murphy went into detail on the new format for detention ponds in the city.
"The low hole is a two hole. That'll be your two years storm. The next hole may be your five-year storm. The next hole may be your 10-year storm. So it's a stage release so that we make sure that we stack water in these ponds and release it slowly, rather than only having the one pipe discharge that is supposed to satisfy everything, and it does not,” Murphy said.
Murphy's office will be working closely with the developer during the process, as they would with any other development. Murphy says it's to ensure the developers are held accountable and to ensure nearby properties aren't negatively impacted by the project.
The Paducah Planning Commission has previously approved the preliminary plans for the project. Future phases will still need the planning commission's approval before the project can move forward.