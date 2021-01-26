PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission unanimously approved a contract to prepare permits to dredge along Paducah's riverfront near the transient boat dock Tuesday night.
The city commission approved a contract $266,250 with HDR Engineering Inc. for preparation of the dredging project permits.
The city will need to submit the permits to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kentucky Division of Water, after the Kentucky Division of Water denied the city's application earlier this year.
The contract will restart the process of having a large land mass removed from the transient boat dock area.
The city says 87% of the permitting for the dredging project will be paid for by Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance funds.
The commission also unanimously approved an agreement with Paducah Public Schools to provide more school resource officers to the district through a grant from the Justice Department's Community Oriented Policing Services hiring program. The funding will cover the majority of the cost to hire up to three new school resources officers.