PADUCAH — Vibrant and unique. That's how Mayor George Bray described downtown Paducah in response to the city's second annual Accredited Main Street America designation.
According to their website, Main Street America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing historic downtown areas. It focuses on improving local economies and quality of life through a "community-driven approach."
Now, for the second year in a row, Paducah Main Street has received national accreditation through the Main Street America program.
In a statement included in a release about the accomplishment, Mayor Bray congratulated City Planning Director Nic Hutchison, planning staff, and the Paducah Main Street Board.
"Paducah’s downtown is vibrant and unique, but the continued health of our downtown takes leadership by Main Street and a daily dedicated effort by our small businesses. I’m proud of everyone who contributes to our local quality of life," Bray stated.
Paducah Main Street is a government program within the city's planning department.
According to the city website, the group's main goal is continued revitalization of the downtown area, which they hope to accomplish, in-part, by recruiting and retaining business in the area.
Staff also promote and administer downtown incentive programs, including: facade grants, new business grants, roof stabilization grants, the tax moratorium program, and the upper story residential grant program.
Planning director Nic Hutchison described the benefits of accreditation in a statement included in the release, saying the program adds value to the work they are doing.
"In partnership with Kentucky Main Street as the coordinating program, Paducah Main Street has helped restore downtown Paducah to a vibrant place where people want to live, work, and play," Hutchison explains.
He goes on to say that Main Street has "invested in the preservation of buildings, helped foster new business creations, and supported special events downtown.”
According to the release, standards communities must meet for national accreditation through the Main Street America program include: "commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets."
According to the release, Paducah’s downtown area benefited from approximately $3 million in private investments, with more than 60 jobs created in 2022.
Additionally, they say the community contributed more than 2200 volunteer hours toward downtown’s success.