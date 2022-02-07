PADUCAH — A new year brings new objectives for the Paducah City Commission. The city wants to have more minority involvement in 2022. It's one of the city commission's main goals following their strategic planning session last weekend.
The city wants to see people who belong to minority groups become more involved in city actions across the board. Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson wants to see the city become a trailblazer for minority inclusion.
"Setting an example, making Paducah a model," Henderson said.
He's hopeful to see more minorities move into leadership roles across the city in the near future.
"What kind of incentives can we bring to them? We've brought incentives for other things, you know, to get people to move to Paducah in our remote worker program," Henderson said. "So can we do the same thing, same kind of things, to get minorities to look at Paducah?"
He also sees minority inclusion flowing into other items the city wants to focus on.
"It's difficult to have an effective city government and minorities not be a part of every area and every aspect of it," Henderson said. "There's something that we have to bring to the table. That diversity helps make Paducah better."
Henderson believes having involvement from different races, upbringings, and ideologies will set Paducah up for success in the future.
The Paducah City Commission will have its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. The agenda includes an update on the Robert Cherry Civic center redesign for office space.