PADUCAH — The pause already in place on the Paducah aquatic center project is being extended into next year. The decision was made during Tuesday's city commission meeting, which was the first time the commission has met in-person since March.
The project was initially paused for 88 days starting May 1. That pause was set to expire on July 27. City Manager Jim Arndt said the period gives the city time to look at the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The municipal order passing means the pause now lasts until Jan. 1, 2021. Before the order was put to vote, Commissioner Brenda McElroy introduced an amendment to the ordinance, which adds language allowing City Manager Jim Arndt to continue due diligence on the project. Due diligence on the project would include getting conceptual builds for potential tenants and future costs of the facility in updated pro forma.
McElroy gave a statement about the aquatic center and the controversy surrounding the project.
"Yes, we could take the money and we could spend it on a long list of infrastructure needs. We all have those lists just rolling in our minds, but that $20 million only barely gets us started," McElroy said. "It doesn't really touch all that needs to be done. We have hundreds of thousands of dollars of projects that need to be done."
Commissioner Gerald Watkins believes the next city commission should handle the project.
"I think the people should have a voice in determining whether we move forward or not. So, for many weeks now I've supported — let's put it on pause until January 1, when the new commission comes in and let them make the decision," Watkins said.
Commissioner Richard Abraham was the only commissioner to vote "no" on the amended municipal order.
"I support the pause. I do not support the amendment," Abraham said. "If we're going to do some research on what we need to do to shore up our infrastructure, then we need to spend the time doing that."
Sandra Wilson is the only current commissioner seeking re-election. She explained why she supports pausing the project until next year.
"There are conversations to be had with Lose Design. It would allow for that to happen," Wilson said.
We were unable to get a physical copy of the amended ordinance, because the amendment was made during the commission meeting. Arndt says a copy will be available Wednesday morning.
