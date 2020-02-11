PADUCAH — City leaders are looking at a program to keep our parks clean. They're working with the McCracken County Jail to use low-risk inmates to get the job done.
McCracken County Jailer David Knight says the contract has been in the works for about six months. Knight sees this type of deal between the city and the jail as a beneficial relationship.
"It's a benefit for the community and for the inmates. There's really no loss from either side," Knight says about using inmates for park cleanup.
The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department will be providing the transportation and tools for the inmates. The only thing McCracken County will be providing is the inmates to do the work. Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson thinks it will hep the city with cutting costs and get any necessary maintenance done without relying on hiring people for seasonal positions.
"Sometimes there's difficulty in hiring part-time seasonal folks. We'll still have some, but it's a hard task to always fill up when there's always low unemployment. There's folks out there that are not looking for intensive labor jobs," Thompson says.
Knight couples these types of community work programs with vocational programs offered at the jail. It's in an effort to keep the jail's recidivism rate low.
"All of the folks that you see in these other programs are workers now. That's part of the requirement of them being in the program, that they already work," Knight says. "So they go out and spend a full eight hours working somewhere, and then they come back and go to these classes. We really make them want to want it, if they're going to do it."
The contract requires the parks department to pay wages for two part-time deputy jailers to watch over inmates while they work. Knight says if an inmate were to walk away while out on the job, they'll ask other law enforcement officers to assist them in finding that inmate.