MARION, KY - New information on exactly how a local city will recover from an ongoing water crisis.
Back in April, the city of Marion breached the levee to Lake George, which drained Marion's main water source.
Now, leaders are taking steps forward with new ideas on what should happen next.
They've come up with short and long-term solutions to the problem and to people are doing what they can with what they have, they're hoping that's enough.
Buckets and containers filled with water.
Donna Knoth collects rainwater to do things like tending to her flowers.
She hopes for the best as the water crisis continues in Marion.
"I hope it gets off soon and it cleans up and the prices will go down on it so everybody won't have to be so stressed out," said Knoth.
And to help out people in the short term?
Leaders say Crittenden Livingston Water System currently supplies the city.
Also, the water plant is currently shut down.
They're looking to improve overall water chemistry.
Finally, the city is not putting any more resources into Lucile Mine.
For the long-term, Lake George is a possible option for a water source and Marion officials are looking into two interconnection services with Crittenden Livingston and Princeton water systems.
"Gradually want to increase our usage but we also don't want to move so fast that we put our ability to supply it at risk," said Adam Ledford, the city administrator for Marion.
For Knoth, she wants city leaders to reach out to the community more often.
She says it's important to make sure they're communicating with people.
"If they went around and talked to people and found out their opinion and about how that affected them and all like that, I think they should do that," said Knoth.
Crittenden Livingston Water System supplies Marion with 100 gallons per minute or about 50 to 55% of daily use for the city.
City leaders say the system recently upped the amount to 130 gallons per minute.
They say getting to a state of normal would mean getting the Crittenden Community Hospital on the city water system.
Right now, they're getting water from a third party.