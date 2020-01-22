PADUCAH — Local leaders hope there's a future for plastics manufacturer Genova Products in Paducah. A spokesman announced this week that Genova is closing, but they have a potential buyer for the company. Genova is a private business and has five other locations besides the Paducah plant.
Genova has been on the market since last year. The president of Greater Paducah Economic Development said the company alerted him of a potential sale in September.
"We found out that opportunity unfortunately didn't happen," said Bruce Wilcox, president and CEO of GPED. "Our focus switched to helping them try to secure financing for production capacity while they were working with previous potential inquirers that they had talked to in the past."
A Genova spokesperson said the company has been working to secure a buyer since then. Genova still owes the city of Paducah and McCracken county $681,243 for an equipment loan. Genova also rented the property on Commerce Drive from the city and county for $289,00 a month. Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said she hopes a new buyer would absorb those commitments.
"Is there forgiveness of the loan?" she said. "Is there a 'They can purchase the building outright from us.' Maybe they want to be owners of the buildings this time." Genova paid its loan and rent payment on Jan. 14, according to Harless.
The sale negotiations are a private matter, but Wilcox said he's spoken to the potential company. He said it is an advanced plastics manufacturer that's been in the plastics business for a long time, and appears to be reputable.
"Our hope is that this prospective acquirer will come in and pick up production where it left off, bring the employees back on board, add additional production capacity and then add some additional distribution capacity here as well," Wlicox said.
Harless said her focus is on the future.
"So, my interest is — let's not let this building sit empty," she said. "Let's make sure we get aggressive to fill it back up."
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said he believes there is potential that company will hire local workers.
"There is the potential that the company will be even stronger than the one that went out of business," Clymer said. "And they'll be wanting people who are experienced in the industry."
Harless said the city is committing to offer the same incentives it offered Genova to the potential new company.