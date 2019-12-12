KUTTAWA, KY - People in Kuttawa are mourning the death of their mayor.
Mayor Jimmy Campbell died Wednesday. He was 67-years-old.
A facebook post from the City of Kuttawa facebook page shared the news of Campbell's passing, saying "it is with a heavy heart to inform you all that Mayor Campbell has passed away. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the family. It was such a pleasure to work and learn alongside him. He did so much for Kuttawa in the short time he held office."
Campbell was elected mayor last year and sworn in December 2018. His funeral arrangements aren't complete at this time.