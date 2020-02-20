PADUCAH — The Ohio River has not risen high enough to close the floodgates in Paducah, but city crews were out Thursday taking proactive measures in case that changes.
At each floodgate opening between Kentucky Avenue and Harrison Street, the city says crews have been removing the plate and cleaning the bottom of each opening. The city says it has also mobilized the heavy equipment used to install each gate.
The city says there is no need to install the floodgates as of Thursday afternoon, explaining in a news release that the river stage was 48.12 feet at noon, and the forecast shows that it will remain at or near that stage over the next several days. The city would begin installing floodgates if the forecast were to show the river stage rising to 49 feet or higher.
“We are on high alert, but at this time, the current river stage does not require the floodgates to be installed. We are closely watching each forecast," Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy said in the news release.
Paducah's floodgates were last installed in February of last year.