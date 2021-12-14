UPDATE 12/14: According to the City of Benton, Benton Water & Sewer customers no longer have a boil water order. However, a boil water remains for North Marshall Water District.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated North Marshall Water District had lifted their boil water order.
UPDATE (12/12/21 @ 6 a.m.) — Efforts to restore the North Marshall Water District continue Sunday morning. The North Marshall Water Districts says crews have restored operations at both water plants.
North Marshall Water District Manager Roger Colburn says the severe weather did significant damage to one of the plants and current production is limited to approximately 50% capacity.
Customers are being requested to conserve water until normal operations can be restored, which could be several days.
At this time, all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for at least 3 minutes.
North Marshall Water District says customers should flush household pipes and faucets, home automatic ice makers, water fountains, etc. Parents with infants and those who are elderly or immune-compromised should ask their health care providers about their drinking water.
During the recovery period, if you see water system leaks, report them by calling 270-527-3208.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The North Marshall Water District and Benton Water & Sewer are reporting damage or other issues because of the severe storms that struck Friday night.
Benton City Clerk Bethany Cooper said Saturday morning that all Benton Water & Sewer customers are under a boil water order.
North Marshall Water District Manager Roger Colburn said the North Marshall system "received significant damage" from Friday night's storms.
"We are working on getting the pressure back up in the system at this time," Colburn said in an email to Local 6. "It may be several hours before this can be accomplished."
Colburn said portions of the water system that were damaged will likely have to be isolated and valved off until the areas impacted can be fully assessed.
"A boil water advisory will be in place until further notice once the pressure is restored. All customers are asked to conserve water once pressure is restored," Colburn writes.