CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The City of Cape Girardeau has released more details after announcing Contour would be the next service provider for the Cape Girardeau Airport.
The city says Contour will provide Essential Air Service from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to the Nashville International Airport, beginning on October 18. Until then, SkyWest will continue to operate flights to the Chicago O'Hare airport.
According to the release, the 3-year contract with Contour begins on October 1 and runs through September 30, 2025. They will reportedly provide the city with 12 round-trips per week using a 30-passenger Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft. Airport manager Katrina Amos says Contour will offer tiered pricing on tickets, which will range in cost from $29 to $99, and will occasionally offer 'Super Saver' sales with fares as low as $19. Contour has an interline agreement with American Airlines and will offer several non-stop options from Nashville and beyond, the release says.
The Nashville International Airport reportedly offers non-stop flights to multiple destinations, along with International options. They also offer Ultra Low Cost Carrier options, including Sky West.
The city said due to reconstruction of Taxiway B, runway 10/28 will be closed from October 3 - October 13, preventing SkWest from operating during that time.